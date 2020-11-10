Advertisement

Aiken County residential blaze considered suspicious, firefighters say

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A blaze Monday at an Aiken County home has been deemed suspicious, according to firefighters.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, authorities received a report of a home fully engulfed in flames at 73 Bell Clapper Court near Chime Bell Church Road, according to the Silver Bluff Fire Department.

With help from the New Ellenton Fire Department, Beech Island Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina forestry staff, the fire was brought under control around 11 a.m., firefighters reported.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but the Silver Bluff Fire Department said in a news release: “Upon further investigation the fire was determined to be suspicious in nature” due to two vehicle fires on Friday and a brush fire on Saturday at the same address.

The scene was turned over to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

