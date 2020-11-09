With Senate runoffs, Georgia will be next big election battleground

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All eyes now turn to two Georgia Senate races heading to a runoff election Jan. 5.

Republican incumbents Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Perdue needed 0.1 percent to avoid a runoff against Ossoff. Loeffler trailed Warnock by 7 percent.

If you are not registered to vote, the deadline is Dec. 7. If you already registered for the general election, you don’t have to do it again. Also, you can start requesting an absentee ballot Nov. 18. Early voting begins for these races begin Dec. 14.

