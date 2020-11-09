Advertisement

Warnock discusses Georgia Senate runoff, top campaign issues

Rev. Raphael Warnock does an interview on the top campaign issues heading into the Jan. 5 Senate runoff
Rev. Raphael Warnock does an interview on the top campaign issues heading into the Jan. 5 Senate runoff
By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia Senate candidate) is weighing in on the upcoming runoff against his opponent, appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler, in the Jan. 5 runoff. Control of the U.S. Senate could come down to the outcome of that race and Georgia’s other Senate runoff on the same day between incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

You can watch his response to the election results and the key issues in the Georgia Senate runoffs in the video below:

