Today we begin a Masters week like no other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today kicks off the start of the 84th Masters tournament, and the first to ever take place in the fall.

The golfers have arrived in Augusta and are set for the start of practice rounds today.

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player will be honorary starters, hitting the ceremonial first tee shots Thursday morning ahead of the first round.

Tee times have not been set, but with less sunlight in the fall, golfers will start off the first and tenth tees in two waves for the first two rounds.

Also a first is the Garden City’s restaurant week happening during Masters week.

Twenty-four restaurants are working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA to raise money while giving the local economy a boost. Special deals are being offered, and when you check out, you’ll have a chance to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

You can find a list of participating restaurants at https://augrestaurantweek.com/participating-restaurants.

What about the usual traffic?

Washington Road is usually busy around the 6 p.m. hour, but with the Masters tournament planning to end around that time, Augusta Traffic Engineering is preparing for a busy week.

“A lot of people will be leaving about the same time as everyone is going home,” said local traffic official John Ussery.

He said last week that local traffic planners were putting in place their “Masters light” traffic plan. Even without spectators, they’re expecting several thousands of people in and out of Augusta National each day.

“You will see additional signage. You’ll see those big changeable message boards that have messages on them,” Ussery said.

You can expect to see some traffic cones, too, and a police officer at a new roundabout on Berckmans Road.

“Expect some delays, expect traffic to be heavier and just be patient,” Ussery said.

Augusta traffic engineering says the morning traffic should be normal, and most people heading in for the tournament will be going in very early.

