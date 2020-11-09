Advertisement

This man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault

Casual Keith Smith
Casual Keith Smith(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Casual Keith Smith, 29, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Smith is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Saturday in the 3400 block of Monte Carlo Drive, according to authorities.

Smith is believed to be in possession of a stolen black 2007 Jaguar S-Type bearing Georgia license plate KSMITH1, authorities said.

“Caution should be used around this subject who is known to be violent,” the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, noting that there are active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

