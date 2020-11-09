Things to know about Veterans Day in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday is Veterans Day, and while social distancing and coronavirus prevention mean muted observations, veterans will be recognized in a variety of ways.

Here are some things to know:

In lieu of a Veterans Day parade, a drive-by salute is planned at the Screen-Ramsey American Legion Post 505, 1678 15th St. in Augusta, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, going from south to north toward Walton Way. Another drive-by salute is planned at 2:30 p.m. at American Legion Jack C. Fortune Post No 205, 2102 Highland Ave., from south to north toward Daniel Village.

To avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, Fort Gordon will not physically participate in any Veterans Day activities this year.

Columbia County offices and the Evans, Grovetown and Harlem libraries will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

When the Navy Federal Credit Union put together a list of the top cities for veterans and service members transitioning from active duty, Augusta was been ranked No. 12.

The Edgefield Market invites area veterans and members of the public to a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post and to stay and enjoy the market afterward.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, first responders and their immediate family members a 10% discount in-store and online at Academy.com through Wednesday.

Golden Corral is celebrating active-duty service members and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card until Nov. 30 while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card Monday through Friday through May 31.

Through Sunday, Pilot truck stops also will offer all veterans one free breakfast combo through the Pilot Flying J app

