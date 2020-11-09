These road projects could cause headaches for drivers this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road in Columbia County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday. At times, only one lane may be in operation, with traffic controlled by flaggers on each end.

Resurfacing will begin on Barton Chapel Road from Gordon Highway to Deans Bridge Road in Augusta from Nov. 9-13. Traffic controls will be in place, and motorists should expect delays.