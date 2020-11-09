These road projects could cause headaches for drivers this week
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are some roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.
- There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road in Columbia County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday. At times, only one lane may be in operation, with traffic controlled by flaggers on each end.
- Resurfacing will begin on Barton Chapel Road from Gordon Highway to Deans Bridge Road in Augusta from Nov. 9-13. Traffic controls will be in place, and motorists should expect delays.
- There will be a temporary lane closure at 313 Baston Road in Columbia County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on, Tuesday. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
