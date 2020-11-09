Advertisement

Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings

From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects have been arrested in two separate Richmond County homicides — one that took place Friday in Hephzibah and the other in late September at an Augusta convenience store.

Arrest quickly follows Hephzibah shooting

Within a day after the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in Hephzibah, authorities had arrested Reginald Wright, 57, as a suspect, according to law enforcement records.

He’s charged in connection with a homicide that occurred around 6:08 p.m. Friday at 2489 Georgia Highway 88 in Hephzibah. Wright’s address on his arrest warrant is also the address of the shooting.

Authorities said 54-year-old Dennis Adams, of Millen, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant, Wright is accused of “unlawfully and with malice aforethought” causing the death of Adams by discharging an unknown make and model firearm at the victim, striking him in the abdomen.

He was arrested Saturday and is being held in Richmond County jail on charges of murder and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office had said Friday night that the death was a homicide.

An autopsy was to be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Capture comes weeks after convenience store slaying

Meanwhile, authorities on Friday arrested Juante L. Lord as a suspect in a Sept. 29 fatal shooting of Keyeon Demmons at 1649 Olive Road in Augusta.

According to the arrest warrant, Lord along with co-defendant Naytrone Adams discharged an unknown make and model firearm multiple times into a brown 2006 Honda Civic, striking the victim.

This was the scene on Sept. 29, 2020, after a shooting claimed the life of Keyeon Demmons and...
This was the scene on Sept. 29, 2020, after a shooting claimed the life of Keyeon Demmons and injured another victim at a convenience store on Olive Road in Augusta.

Lord is being held in Richmond County jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

That shooting took place just before 3:49 p.m. Sept. 29 at the the Pak N Go convenience store. When deputies arrived, they found Demmons, 20, of Augusta, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
‘Deeply decent man’: Fans, former contestants mourn Alex Trebek
Source: MGN online
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on Old Aiken Road
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Dozens of Biden supporters gathered at Augusta's Riverwalk to celebrate his called victory over...
Biden supporters celebrate in downtown Augusta
Today kicks off the start of the 84th Masters tournament, and the first to ever take place in...
Today we begin a Masters week like no other

Latest News

American flag
Things to know about Veterans Day in the CSRA
Masters 2020: Lee Elder to be Honorary Starter in 2021 as ANGC starts new scholarship
Highway construction cone
These road projects could cause headaches for drivers this week
Sergio Garcia is bowing out of the 2020 Masters due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Augusta...
Sergio Garcia will miss the Masters due to positive COVID-19 test