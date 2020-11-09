Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects have been arrested in two separate Richmond County homicides — one that took place Friday in Hephzibah and the other in late September at an Augusta convenience store.

Arrest quickly follows Hephzibah shooting

Within a day after the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in Hephzibah, authorities had arrested Reginald Wright, 57, as a suspect, according to law enforcement records.

He’s charged in connection with a homicide that occurred around 6:08 p.m. Friday at 2489 Georgia Highway 88 in Hephzibah. Wright’s address on his arrest warrant is also the address of the shooting.

Authorities said 54-year-old Dennis Adams, of Millen, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m.

According to the arrest warrant, Wright is accused of “unlawfully and with malice aforethought” causing the death of Adams by discharging an unknown make and model firearm at the victim, striking him in the abdomen.

He was arrested Saturday and is being held in Richmond County jail on charges of murder and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office had said Friday night that the death was a homicide.

An autopsy was to be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Capture comes weeks after convenience store slaying

Meanwhile, authorities on Friday arrested Juante L. Lord as a suspect in a Sept. 29 fatal shooting of Keyeon Demmons at 1649 Olive Road in Augusta.

According to the arrest warrant, Lord along with co-defendant Naytrone Adams discharged an unknown make and model firearm multiple times into a brown 2006 Honda Civic, striking the victim.

This was the scene on Sept. 29, 2020, after a shooting claimed the life of Keyeon Demmons and injured another victim at a convenience store on Olive Road in Augusta.

Lord is being held in Richmond County jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree, aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during a crime, according to jail records.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed one death in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon.

That shooting took place just before 3:49 p.m. Sept. 29 at the the Pak N Go convenience store. When deputies arrived, they found Demmons, 20, of Augusta, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

