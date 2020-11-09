Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
‘Deeply decent man’: Fans, former contestants mourn Alex Trebek
Source: MGN online
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on Old Aiken Road
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Dozens of Biden supporters gathered at Augusta's Riverwalk to celebrate his called victory over...
Biden supporters celebrate in downtown Augusta
Langford Middle School is the latest school in the Richmond County School System to transition...
11 total schools closed in Richmond County due to COVID-19

Latest News

Sergio Garcia is bowing out of the 2020 Masters due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Augusta...
Sergio Garcia will miss the Masters due to positive COVID-19 test
LIVE: Biden meets with coronavirus advisory board
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
President-elect Joe Biden announced his coronavirus advisory board on Monday.
Biden turns to coronavirus response, names advisory board
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective