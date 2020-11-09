Advertisement

Sergio Garcia will miss the Masters due to positive COVID-19 test

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sergio Garcia is bowing out of the 2020 Masters due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Augusta National Golf Club said Monday.

The Spanish golf phenom famously won the 2017 Masters Tournament but has struggled at Augusta National in recent years. He famously missed the cut in his title defense in 2018 and again in 2019.

Garcia tweeted about his diagnosis, saying he developed symptoms over the weekend.

“On Saturday night when I got back from Houston, I started to notice an itchy throat and a slight cough. These symptoms continued with me on Sunday, so I decided to get tested for COVID-19, as did my wife Angela. Fortunately, she tested negative, but I did not," Garcia said.

“After 21 years without missing a major, unfortunately, I will miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are well. We will return stronger than before and next April we will try to get the second Green Jacket."

