S.C. politicians disagree on what Trump’s next steps should be

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After major news outlets projected Joe Biden would be the 46th president of the United States, two big names in South Carolina politics defended the man on the top of their respective party’s ticket.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, fresh off his projected victory to retain his Senate seat, said in an interview with Fox News that it’s too early for media outlets to be calling the race for the Former Vice President.

“This is a contested election. The media doesn’t decide who becomes President,” the Senator said. “If Republicans don’t challenge and change the US election system, they’ll never be another Republican president elected again. President Trump should not concede,” Graham continued.

Graham told the interviewer there have allegations of fraud that need to be investigated.

In a statement released on Saturday, Graham vowed to follow up on an affidavit from a Pennsylvania postal worker who alleged some officials in the state committed voter fraud.

Democrats like Congressman Jim Clyburn, believe the current president should concede but is also calling on the President’s party to make stronger statements about the election results.

“I think Trump should concede, but I also believe the Republican party has a responsibility here,” Clyburn said in a Sunday morning interview on CNN. “This country is bigger than any one person, this democracy is teetering at...an inflection. We are in a very dire set of consequences here and we better get ahold of ourselves and this country and stop catering to the whims of one person,” Clyburn added.

Other officials with election law experience and Democrats agree with the current U.S. House whip.

According to the Associated Press, Barry Richard, a former George W. Bush lawyer from the 2000 Florida recount said, “Nothing that I’ve seen regarding the election raises a legal issue that could succeed. There is just is nothing there.”

Bush himself has also said the election was “fundamentally fair,” and has reportedly called Biden to congratulate him on the win.

FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub also said she has found no evidence of voter fraud or “of any illegal votes being cast.”

As of Sunday, states across the country are still in the canvassing stage of processing the results of the election. That means local elections commissions are making sure every valid ballot is being counted.

After the ballots are canvassed, states will then certify the elections results by their deadline.

The certification in Pennsylvania will be closely watched, according to political experts. If Biden is certified as the winner in the Keystone State and wins the state’s 20 electoral votes, there is no remaining path for President Trump to win reelection unless multiple states projected to go to Biden certify Pres. Trump as the winner despite news organization’s analysis and race calls.

Despite some people believing this year’s ballot-counting process and news organization’s projects are different from years before, experts say nothing drastic has changed that should lead people to question the results of the election.

“Because it was so close in a number of states, maybe it seems different, so people won’t accept it, but the process is no different than it was in 2016 or 2018,” said University of South Carolina Political Science Professor Bob Oldendick.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.