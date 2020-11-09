Richmond County schools launch mobile Wi-Fi hotspots today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, 14 school buses will operate as mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for students in Richmond County.

The buses will be parked in neighborhoods Monday through Friday between 4 and 7 p.m. so students can connect their digital devices to get schoolwork done.

Students can connect to the internet using a personal or district-issued laptop computer, smartphone, or tablet device within 500 feet of the bus.

Optimal internet performance and speed is within 400 feet.

In addition, the Richmond County School System has created drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots in every school parking lot for families to be able to access the internet at their neighborhood school.

The bus locations are:

Cedar Grove, 526 Richmond Hill Road West, Augusta

Dogwood Terrace, Bolt Drive, Augusta

Regency Village, 2810 Thomas Lane, Augusta

The Creeks, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Augusta

*Magnolia Park, 2133 Vandivere Road, Augusta

Carr Street, near First Free Will Baptist Church, Augusta

Irwin Court, Oak Street (Everfaithful Baptist Church), Augusta,

Travis Road and James Drive Intersection, Augusta,

Augusta Manor, 3551 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta

Butler Creek, 1850 Phinizy Road, Augusta

Castle Pines (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), 3866 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta

Highview Manor, 3500 block of Highview Court, Augusta

Villa Marie Apartments, 3200 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta

Salem Arms, 2243 Rosier Road, Augusta

