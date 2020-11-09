Rep. Collins will lead Trump’s Georgia recount team

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Republican congressman will lead a recount team for President Donald Trump’s campaign, as the president continues to accuse states of large-scale voter fraud.

The campaign on Sunday tapped U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to lead the recount team in Georgia.

The group will start the when canvassing has ended. Collins says the Trump campaign is “confident” the recounting group will “find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities.”

No evidence has been produced to substantiate the campaign’s claims. The recount may not change the presidential outcome.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the race Saturday. Biden currently leads Georgia by about 10,000 votes.

