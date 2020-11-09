Advertisement

Rep. Collins will lead Trump’s Georgia recount team

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks to...
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks to reporters outside the Senate as defense arguments by the Republicans resume in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Republican congressman will lead a recount team for President Donald Trump’s campaign, as the president continues to accuse states of large-scale voter fraud.

The campaign on Sunday tapped U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to lead the recount team in Georgia.

The group will start the when canvassing has ended. Collins says the Trump campaign is “confident” the recounting group will “find evidence of improperly harvested ballots and other irregularities.”

No evidence has been produced to substantiate the campaign’s claims. The recount may not change the presidential outcome.

The Associated Press declared former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the race Saturday. Biden currently leads Georgia by about 10,000 votes.

