Masters 2020 Odds: Who could be crowned the next Masters champion?

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Staring at the calendar over the last few days has been a stark reminder that the Masters Tournament is finally here.

The COVID-19-delayed final major golf tournament of the year may be a few months late, but oddsmakers have been salivating at the thought of the Masters for weeks.

So who is the money favorite?

Bryson DeChambeau -- So far, Bryson DeChambeau is the odds-on favorite to win the Masters, several online odds websites say so far. The No. 6th ranked golfer in the world, according to the PGA, already won the U.S. Open in September and appears primed to slide on his first green jacket. Dustin Johnson -- Another year, another Masters where South Carolina native Dustin Johnson is one of the favorites to win the Masters. The Irmo native came dangerously close in 2019, tying 2nd place with three other favorites in Augusta. This year, Johnson heads into Augusta with a PGA Tour Championship under his belt. Jon Rahm -- Spanish golfer Jon Rahm finds himself a favorite in the Masters this year for the first time. -- Spanish golfer Jon Rahm finds himself a favorite in the Masters this year for the first time. Golf.com ran a simulation of the 2020 Masters back in April and their sim placed him as the next Masters champion. Justin Thomas -- One of the younger men at Augusta this year, Justin Thomas has already won 13 PGA Tour matches at age 27. Is a green jacket in his future? Rory McIlroy -- One of Northern Ireland’s favorite sons is looking to cap off a Grand Slam this fall. Rory McIlroy has yet to find his place among the greats at Augusta, but he’s hoping the 2020 golf classic will finally be the one.

Conspicuously missing from the top five betting favorites is the man who should probably just make Augusta his second home already -- Tiger Woods.

Woods, of course, took home the title of Masters champion in 2019. But, if you’re interested in knowing just how the oddsmakers view him this year, the five-time Masters champ is listed at No. 17.

