Kroger limits purchases to curb hoarding amid virus surge

By Gray News
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - With the United States facing soaring new cases of COVID-19, at least three supermarket chains are limiting purchases of some products to prevent a resurgence of hoarding.

Kroger, H-E-B and Giant are again limiting purchases of certain pandemic favorites, including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and, in some cases, hand soap.

The three companies say supply chains for securing these items are still strained after hoarding in the spring at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock last week.

