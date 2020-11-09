’It just opened up just so many avenues for us’: CSRA women discuss Kamala Harris making history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kamala Harris is projected to be the next vice president of the United States, making her the first female, biracial V.P. in our history.

For the women we spoke to, a black, female vice president was never something they could have imagined growing up.

“That was not even, you know, on my radar as a young, black African-American child,” said Vertell Simmons-Tutt, President of the Aiken County Democratic Women’s Club.

She says this could lay the groundwork for other women nationwide.

“As African-American women, it just opened up just so many avenues for us,” said Simmons-Tutt.

“It’s telling young women: black, white, brown, you name it. Women. That if you put your mind to it you can get as far as you want to go. And this is just letting every woman know— the sky is the limit,” said Francine Scott, Augusta District 9 Commissioner-Elect.

Jo’Rae Jenkins says she’s happy older generations of women can witness this as well.

“I am super excited that not only my children are able to see it, but my 85 year old grandmother is able to see it," said Jenkins. “There’s so many generations that see we can achieve this goal.”

She says though Harris is just one person, she hopes the impact of having a female V.P. will inspire women everywhere.

“To know that not even her journey, other people’s journeys, and my journey has not stopped. And we will continue to fight, and we will continue to grow, and we will continue to serve our country,” said Jenkins.

