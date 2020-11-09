How you can to donate to Toys for Tots in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is getting underway to collect donated gifts for kids who might not otherwise get one.

In Augusta, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Toys for Tots warehouse on 15th Street until Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, the Honda Dealers of the Carolinas are joining the effort for the 12th year in a row as collection points. The goal for the dealers is to support this program by filling up vehicles with new unwrapped toys.

Last year, vehicles on each dealer’s showroom floor were filled. This year, the Honda Dealers of the Carolinas would like to fill even more Hondas with toys.

Any new unwrapped toy can be dropped off at a local Honda Dealer of the Carolinas through Dec. 12.

For more information about how to donate, you can contact: