David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both of Georgia’s senators are calling on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign, calling last week’s election an “embarrassment.”

In a statement, both senators say Georgians are outraged and that there have been “too many failures in Georgia elections this year.”

“While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State," the statement said. "The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”

The statement comes as Georgia elections officials continue to count absentee ballots.

Meanwhile, Raffensperger responded with a statement of his own saying, “Let me start by saying that is not going to happen.”

Raffensperger defended his work and said that last week’s election was a resounding success. He went further, saying that politics must have plenty to do with how both senators feel.

“I know emotions are running high. Politics are involved in everything right now. If I was Senator Perdue, I’d be irritated I was in a runoff. And both Senators and I are all unhappy with the potential outcome for our President,” Raffensperger said.

Instead, Raffensperger said he will continue to do his job.

“As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that,” Raffensperger said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.