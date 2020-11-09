Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Above average highs for the entire week. Rain chances increase mid week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mild and breezy start to the work week. Temps. this morning are in the upper 60s to low 70s. A mix of clouds and sun this afternoon with very warm highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Highs will continue to stay very warm for the majority of the week in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances begin to increase Tuesday through the rest of the week as Eta enters the Gulf of Mexico and another frontal system moves in from the west. As of now on and off showers are possible on Tuesday with more steady rain Wednesday and Thursday. Models are split on how much rain we could see by the end of the week with some estimating between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and rain potential and keep you updated.

Tracking Eta
Tracking Eta(WRDW)

