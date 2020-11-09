Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This afternoon we saw a few light showers with temperatures reaching 81 degrees here in Augusta. It will be a similar story for your Monday with partly cloudy conditions with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow and through most of the week, however, the rain chances will be increasing by Tuesday and Wednesday as Eta moves closer to the western coast of Florida.

Rain Chance (WRDW)

Eta will be interacting with a cold front that will be moving in from the west and will also provide showers. As of now on and off showers are possible on Tuesday with more steady rain moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain Chance (wrdw)

Models are split on how much rain we could see by the end of the week with some estimating between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and rain potential and keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.