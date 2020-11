AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and rescue crews are responding to a report of a multiple-car crash with injuries.

The accident may have involved up to five vehicles, according to initial reports.

The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. Monday at 2902 Peach Orchard Road near the Calvary Temple Assembly of God church.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.