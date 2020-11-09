Advertisement

Burke County pair accused of operating illegal pill factory

A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of...
A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy's rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Burke County men have been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges for operating an illegal pill factory, according to prosecutors.

According to federal prosecutors, Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, and Telly Savalas Carswell, 46, both of Midville, are charged with:

  • Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.
  • Possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin with intent to distribute.
  • Maintaining or using a drug-involved premises.

The charges carry a possible penalty of life in prison and substantial financial consequences, followed by up to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation in January with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. A May 7 search of a home yielded a pill press along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs, nearly $9,000 in cash, and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking, according to prosecutors.

Pill presses are often used to create counterfeit medications containing methamphetamine, heroin and other illicit drugs in place of legitimate pharmaceuticals, according to Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

“Deadly, addictive and illegal drugs – especially opioids and methamphetamine – are ripping asunder small towns and rural communities throughout our country,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement. “With our law enforcement partners, we are determined to eradicate these poisons from our streets.”

MORE | Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
‘Deeply decent man’: Fans, former contestants mourn Alex Trebek
Source: MGN online
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on Old Aiken Road
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Dozens of Biden supporters gathered at Augusta's Riverwalk to celebrate his called victory over...
Biden supporters celebrate in downtown Augusta
Today kicks off the start of the 84th Masters tournament, and the first to ever take place in...
Today we begin a Masters week like no other

Latest News

Trebek
'Jeopardy!' fans reflect on losing Alex Trebek
Education updates: Schools reopen as Wi-Fi comes to kids
Masters
What to expect from this year's unusual Masters week
American flag
Things to know about Veterans Day in the CSRA