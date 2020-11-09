Burke County pair accused of operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Burke County men have been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges for operating an illegal pill factory, according to prosecutors.

According to federal prosecutors, Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, and Telly Savalas Carswell, 46, both of Midville, are charged with:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

Possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin with intent to distribute.

Maintaining or using a drug-involved premises.

The charges carry a possible penalty of life in prison and substantial financial consequences, followed by up to five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation in January with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. A May 7 search of a home yielded a pill press along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs, nearly $9,000 in cash, and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking, according to prosecutors.

Pill presses are often used to create counterfeit medications containing methamphetamine, heroin and other illicit drugs in place of legitimate pharmaceuticals, according to Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.

“Deadly, addictive and illegal drugs – especially opioids and methamphetamine – are ripping asunder small towns and rural communities throughout our country,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a statement. “With our law enforcement partners, we are determined to eradicate these poisons from our streets.”

