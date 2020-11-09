Augusta National to fund women’s golf at Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new women’s golf team is coming to Paine College, funded by the Augusta National Golf Club, and the college could not be more thrilled.

“Wow," Seline Kohn, athletic director of Paine College, said. "Listen -- this is -- I mean, I almost have to group my words, but I’m so excited about this opportunity.”

The administration at Paine College says they are so excited to get the ball rolling with the new women’s golf program, something the college had never had before.

“What it would do for women’s golf. Wow. I mean where do you begin? That’s just exciting in itself,” Kohn said.

The Augusta National says they will fund the creation of a women’s golf program at the college.

“This is going to be really good for our athletic program and where we are trying to expand,” Kohn said.

Kohn says having women’s golf brings in better athletes for all programs, and they believe this announcement will attract more students.

“Even though you may not be a student-athlete, the college experience of having athletic programs and being able to be a part of the community of Paine that includes athletic programs is going to be good,” she said. “This goes to show how committed they are to the community of Augusta.”

The city recently invested $1.4 million into Paine , and city leaders are glad to see the college taking a step in the right direction.

“Paine College is a vital part to our community,” William Fennoy, District 1 Commissioner, said. “I think Paine is on the move. We’re headed in the right direction and I think this is going to get us a little bit further.”

And everyone at Paine is excited about the community embracing their college and their new teams.

“I just think we’re going to see a big push in women’s sports,” Kohn said.

Kohn says they haven’t had time to sit down and discuss the specific details about when the program will begin, but they will let us know when they have more information.

