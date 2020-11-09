AU experts hopeful for process towards COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As cases continue to plateau locally, a vaccine could be on its way by the new year.

“The vaccine that’s been developed is effective against all of the circulating strains that are out there right now,” Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer of Augusta University Health, said.

Coule and his team are working on logistics and timelines for vaccines on the way. But with the Pfizer vaccine, it’s especially unique.

“This vaccine for instance requires specialized freezers that are at a very low temperature,” Coule said.

Studies show this vaccine is more than 90 percent effective. At AU, those who are high-risk would have the opportunity to get it first. But not like your typical flu vaccine which injects a dead virus.

“Basically, you are injecting some of the genetic material that then stimulates the immune system to create the response,” Coule said.

This comes as cases are rising in some of our rural counties. Washington County is now seeing a big jump in cases on the dept of public health map. Wilkes County is also spiking.

But in the Augusta area, it’s a little different.

“Cases have continued to kind of bounce around and plateau off. Not anything like we saw back at the peak in July,” Coule said.

And a flu season begins and winter approaches, Coule says a vaccine brings hopes for a normal future.

“It does mean going later into next year, the chances of things getting back to normal more quickly just got a lot higher,” he said.

AU says it’s likely going to be far into next year before we see a considerable difference in case numbers due to a vaccine.

