Advertisement

After Biden win, McConnell says Trump OK to fight election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights”...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.

The Republican leader’s remarks, his first public comments since Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election, come as Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill have been reluctant to congratulate Biden or push the president to accept the outcome.

McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion.”

Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or widespread fraud in the election.

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate. “We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republicans' refusal to stand by the election results is “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy.”

Schumer said election lawsuits can be valid but they must be based in evidence and facts.

“Joe Biden won the election fair and square,” Schumer said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
‘Deeply decent man’: Fans, former contestants mourn Alex Trebek
Source: MGN online
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on Old Aiken Road
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Today kicks off the start of the 84th Masters tournament, and the first to ever take place in...
Today we begin a Masters week like no other
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after election defeat
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after election defeat
Paine College
Augusta National to fund women’s golf at Paine College
Rep. Abraham on election results
Rep. Abraham on election results
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins