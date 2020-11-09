Advertisement

3 local schools reopen today after COVID-19 closures

By Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, students will be back in class at three Richmond County schools that have been closed due to COVID-19 activity.

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School, W.S. Hornsby Middle School and Jenkins-White Elementary reopen today after stopping in-person instruction Oct. 27.

The students transitioned to learning from home after more than 200 students and staff members were quarantined when eight employees tested positive for COVID-19.

No students were infected at any of those three schools.

Several other schools remain closed.

Langford Middle School was the latest school in the Richmond County School System to transition to at home-learning, officials announced at the end of last week. Students will return on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSED:

  • Murphey Middle School, which will reopen Nov. 12.
  • Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.
  • Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.
  • Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.
  • Terrace Manor Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 18.
  • Hornsby Elementary School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
  • Laney High School, which will reopen on Nov. 19.
