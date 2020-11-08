Long road ahead for Democrats, Republicans, election officials alike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Biden supporters took to the Augusta Riverwalk in response to several national news organizations projecting his victory Saturday. Toting flags, signs, and buttons, those in attendance said they feel relieved.

“Everybody felt like there was a weight lifted off their shoulders. And everybody was excited, just because we fought hard. We fought very hard for this,” said Biden supporter Joseph Wallace.

But he says the battle isn’t completely over as Georgia heads to runoff elections for two Senate seats.

“We’re ready. We’re still ready to keep fighting. We have the runoff January 5th, so we’re just ready to get back out there,” said Wallace.

Local republicans say things aren’t over for them either.

“As you know, we’re disappointed that the media or some of the networks have designated Biden as the President-elect,” said Bob Brookshire, Chairman of the Aiken County GOP. “President Trump, he’s a fighter. And I’m sure he’s going to make sure that every legal vote was counted.”

Meanwhile, Richmond County election officials say they are working to make sure all those are counted too. They were at work Saturday to count provisional and military ballots.

“I know that election officials around the state, just like us and our team here, we’re doing our dead-level best to make sure everything is well documented and accurate,” said Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Those results will be certified next week, and they say they stand by those numbers.

“So when the election, as it begins to get scrutinized at post-election, we’ll be able to demonstrate why our ballot count is correct,” said Bailey.

On Friday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there will be a recount in Georgia. Candidates in Georgia can request a recount if the margin between two candidates is .5 percent or less, and once all votes are certified. Lynn Bailey says she expects votes in Richmond County to be certified Tuesday.

