Here’s where to watch the Clemson game during Biden’s speech tonight

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight’s game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will temporarily move to USA during NBC’s coverage of projected president-elect Joe Biden’s speech.

USA will begin simulcasting the football game at 7:55 p.m. NBC will not interrupt the game for Biden’s press conference until he takes the podium. NBC says they will return to the game as soon as he is done speaking.

Biden is expected to address the country at 8 p.m. Kickoff for the football game is at 7:30 p.m.

Not sure where to get USA? Here’s where to find it based on your TV provider:

  • Comcast Xfinity: 218
  • DirecTV: 242
  • WOW: 56
  • Dish Network: 105
  • AT&T UVerse: 1124

