Here’s where to watch the Clemson game during Biden’s speech tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight’s game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will temporarily move to USA during NBC’s coverage of projected president-elect Joe Biden’s speech.

USA will begin simulcasting the football game at 7:55 p.m. NBC will not interrupt the game for Biden’s press conference until he takes the podium. NBC says they will return to the game as soon as he is done speaking.

Biden is expected to address the country at 8 p.m. Kickoff for the football game is at 7:30 p.m.

Not sure where to get USA? Here’s where to find it based on your TV provider:

Comcast Xfinity: 218

DirecTV: 242

WOW: 56

Dish Network: 105

AT&T UVerse: 1124

