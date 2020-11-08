Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today’s forecast looks similar to Saturday’s forecast with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Isolated showers will be possible once again but I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans. Rain totals across the area through Sunday look to stay below a quarter inch so we are not expecting a lot of rain this weekend. Winds are looking breezy today once again between 8-12 mph out of the northeast.

Rain chances look to go up by next week as Eta enters the Gulf of Mexico and another frontal system moves in from the west. As of now on and off showers are possible on Tuesday with more steady rain Wednesday and Thursday. Models are split on how much rain we could see by the end of the week with some estimating between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and rain potential and keep you updated.

