Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dead at 80 after battle with cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alex Trebek, the respected host of the gameshow ‘Jeopardy!’, has died this afternoon.

Trebek hosted the gameshow since 1984.

Jeopardy tweeted that Trebeck “passed away peacefully at his home earlier this morning surrounded by family and friends”.

Trebek announced he had cancer in March of 2019.

