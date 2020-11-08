Advertisement

Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dead at 80 after battle with cancer

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host's nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category.
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host's nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category.(Chris Pizzello | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alex Trebek, the respected host of the gameshow ‘Jeopardy!’, has died this afternoon.

Trebek hosted the gameshow since 1984.

Jeopardy tweeted that Trebeck “passed away peacefully at his home earlier this morning surrounded by family and friends”.

Trebek announced he had cancer in March of 2019.

