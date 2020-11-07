Retired N.C. Marine using $10 million lottery win to honor late son, help his community

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Marine who won a $10 million lottery prize says he is using the money to keep his son’s memory alive by giving back to his community - and helping a foundation that supported his family in their time of need.

Marine Master Sergeant Alvin Mack II retired from the military after 20 years of service in May of this year. That same month, he lost his 19-year-old son, Alvin Mack III, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington Cemetery.

“He was my only son and he meant so much to me,” Mack told lottery officials. “I’ve always been a believer of luck, but in this case, I just felt like it was a little bit more than that.”

“I have a tribute room dedicated to my son and I sat with him last night and I just told him, ‘Is there anything you want me to do? And I’ll do it,’” recalled Mack. “I believe this is truly a blessing from my son.”

Mack bought his winning $30 Supreme Riches ticket from the Publix on Marlin Drive in Jacksonville.

When he claimed his prize, he had the choice of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. Mack chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,245,009.

“When I got the word of my son’s passing, I wasn’t financially stable enough to pick up all the costs that were involved,” Mack said. “The Fisher House Foundation donated housing for me and my family to stay during that time. My plan for this money is to donate to the Fisher House Foundation and continue to help others as I can, in my son’s name.”

Mack and his wife say they also hope to start a scholarship fund for student-athletes to honor their son, who was a former football quarterback in high school.

