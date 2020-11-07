Hundreds of cards pour in for local Veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Southeastern North Carolina Veterans Day Parade had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But members of the parade committee wanted to find a way to honor area Veterans. They came up with a plan to ask people to write letters to Veterans.

They asked schools in New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties if they would like to participate.

""We delivered boxes to them for them to collect the letters in and the kids wrote letters to Veterans and we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of them and it’s been a spectacular outpouring of the whole community," Marc Biddison, Chairman Southeastern North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.

Local businesses also got involved and they received hundreds of letters.

“Occasions down in the Cotton Exchange called us and said they wanted to participate, they supplied all the cards and the envelopes and people who came into their store wrote a note and put it in there which was really nice. We also have pets for vets that donated blankets for service animals or veterans who have pets that need a blanket,” said Biddison.

The letters will be given out to Veterans in the three county area with a focus going first to Veterans in nursing homes.

Any leftover letters will be given to Veterans service groups including the local VFW, American Legion, and Vietnam Veterans of America.

This Saturday and on Veterans Day November 11, the parade committee plans to fly three 30x50 foot American flags from cranes and a firetruck in the parking lot of the old Dick’s Sporting Goods Store on South College Road.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.