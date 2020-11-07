High school football scores, November 6
Savannah Christian 49 Aquinas 20
Augusta Christian 36 Trinity-Byrnes 35
Burke County 62 Hephzibah 28
Cross Creek 0 Morgan County 52
Harlem 7 Thomson 34
Butler 28 Josey 0
Glenn Hills 0 Oglethorpe County 42
Jefferson County 50 Putnam County 12
Lakeside 0 Alcovy 35
Greenbrier 49 Johnson, Gainsville 0
Jenkins County 25 Emanuel County Institute 8
Washington-Wilkes 14 Lincoln County 13
McIntosh County Academy 47 Screven County 14
Briarwood 42 Augusta Prep 0
Thomas Jefferson 20 Edmund Burke 14
Jeff Davis 15 Swainsboro 7
Georgia Military College 0 Warren County 44
Washington County 42 Bleckley County 20
Fox Creek 28 Swansea 14
Silver Bluff 19 Midland Valley 0
Saluda 26 Ninety-Six 13
Westminster 39 Twiggs 18
Ridge Spring HKT
Williston Elko 58 Denmark 39
Calhoun County 20 Wagener Salley 62
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.