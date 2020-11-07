Advertisement

High school football scores, November 6

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Savannah Christian 49 Aquinas 20

Augusta Christian 36 Trinity-Byrnes 35

Burke County 62 Hephzibah 28

Cross Creek 0 Morgan County 52

Harlem 7 Thomson 34

Butler 28 Josey 0

Glenn Hills 0 Oglethorpe County 42

Jefferson County 50 Putnam County 12

Lakeside 0 Alcovy 35

Greenbrier 49 Johnson, Gainsville 0

Jenkins County 25 Emanuel County Institute 8

Washington-Wilkes 14 Lincoln County 13

McIntosh County Academy 47 Screven County 14

Briarwood 42 Augusta Prep 0

Thomas Jefferson 20 Edmund Burke 14

Jeff Davis 15 Swainsboro 7

Georgia Military College 0 Warren County 44

Washington County 42 Bleckley County 20

Fox Creek 28 Swansea 14

Silver Bluff 19 Midland Valley 0

Saluda 26 Ninety-Six 13

Westminster 39 Twiggs 18

Ridge Spring HKT

Williston Elko 58 Denmark 39

Calhoun County 20 Wagener Salley 62

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RECOUNT: With close presidential race, Georgia looks to add up votes again
One dead in shooting near Highway 88
Two injured in shooting at Aiken’s Stoney-Gallman Townhomes
Richmond County School Superintendent positive for COVID-19
11 total schools closed in Richmond County due to COVID-19

Latest News

Operation Football Live Highlights and Scores Week 10
A special touchdown for a special player at Wagener-Salley
A special touchdown for a special player at Wagener-Salley
Operation Football Live Week 9 Highlights and Scores