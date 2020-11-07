Election stress can take a huge toll on adults, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a long campaign, with the outcome still undecided. And with the many races this year so tight in the numbers, the political stress is rising.

“It’s our nature to want to be in control of what happens to us,” Dr. Rohini Mehta, a psychiatry and behavior professor said.

It stems from the stress of a pandemic, and now the stress of an election.

“And when things like elections occur, we’re not able to control the outcome. That lack of control over the situation can increase anxiety and stress,” Mehta said.

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. say the 2020 presidential election is the source of significant stress in their lives.

That’s about 16 percent more stress compared to the same study about the 2016 election.

“There’s a lot of time and attention spent on Georgia right now. So, you know us being the focus of a lot of national attention right now, seems to really have an increase in our anxieties.”

Dr. Mehta says when it comes to managing stress, self-care is the most important thing.

“Whether that be enjoying time with family and friends, finding things that are supportive in our day, making sure we’re getting good sleep, and nutrition within us running on a full tank of gas,” Mehta said.

And finding a de-stressor is key.

“We’re at a stressful time in our lives. There’s no way that you could do it without some type of coping mechanism, and that I would say the best place to do that is in the gym,” Jason Samara, Planet Fitness Regional Director, said.

Planet Fitness says on election day, the gym was packed.

“After they voted, we saw a ton of ‘I voted’ stickers in the gym,” Samara said.

Dr. Mehta also says even though it may be hard, unplugging will help too

“We don’t have an answer right away like we have had in the past. That can increase that anxiety. Not knowing when we’ll have an answer,” she said. “But it’s important to remember that our country has been through periods of uncertainty in the past and history shows us that we’ve come out okay.”

If you need to get in the gym and work off some stress, don’t forget about ‘Flex Your Vote’ campaign. Anyone who voted can go to a Planet Fitness gym and get a free workout and massage.

