Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few showers look possible this weekend. It doesn’t look like it will be from a frontal passage, but rather Eta moving closer towards south Florida and a high pressure dome to our north and east pumping in moisture off the Atlantic. More clouds than sun are expected during for your Saturday with a few showers possible but it doesn’t look like a complete wash out so I would keep outdoor plans. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds could pick up a little bit Saturday and be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Sunday’s forecast looks similar to Saturday’s with morning lows near 60 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible again, but I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans. Rain totals across the area through Sunday look to stay below a quarter inch so we are not expecting a lot of rain this weekend. Winds are looking to stay between 8-12 mph out of the northeast again on Sunday.

Rain chances look to go up by next week as Eta potentially enters the Gulf of Mexico and another frontal system moves in from the west. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Closely monitoring the path of Eta as we head into next week. (WRDW)

