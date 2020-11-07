Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was another warm afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s, a good 10 degrees above average. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the low 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers look possible tomorrow afternoon with high temps back in the upper 70s to low 80s but most of us will remain dry so don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Rain totals across the area through tomorrow are looking to be from a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Winds tomorrow could still be a little breezy between 8-12 MPH coming from the NE.

Sunday Rain Potential (WRDW)

Rain chances look to go up by next week as Eta enters the Gulf of Mexico and another frontal system moves in from the west. As of now on and off showers are possible on Tuesday with more steady rain Wednesday and Thursday. Models are split on how much rain we could see by the end of the week with some estimating between 1 and 2 inches of rain. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics and rain potential and keep you updated.

TS Eta Track (WRDW)

