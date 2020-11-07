Biden supporters celebrate in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of President-elect Joe Biden supporters gathered at Augusta’s Riverwalk Saturday afternoon to celebrate his called victory over President Donald Trump.

Supporters waved signs, cheered and danced, mirroring similar celebrations happening around the country.

Biden is the projected winner of the election according to national news outlets after crossing the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

“I think these past couple of days have been full of anxiety for everybody, and me especially," said Biden supporter Joseph Wallace. "I’ve worked this election with a couple of people here. So we’ve been stressing and just worried, and we were excited when I turned on my TV and we saw Georgia had finally turned blue.”

The Associated Press reports Biden took a small lead over Trump in Georgia, amassing 49.5% of votes compared to 49.3%. The difference between the two candidates is under 8,000 votes.

Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under 0.5%, a recount can be requested. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday the state was likely headed for a recount.

People at the Riverwalk celebration wore masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

