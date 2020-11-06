Youth Georgia and South Carolina golfers taking part in “Border Cup”

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s hard not to have golf on your mind with the Masters around the corner, but there’s actually another postponed event to circle back to.

The Ryder cup was postponed this year, but here’s a substitute: a border cup pitting Georgia against South Carolina.

Twelve of our area’s best youth golfers, with some coming from Columbia and Charleston, are getting together for their own version of the Ryder Cup and are playing some of the area’s best courses. Georgia’s players are wearing red and South Carolina’s gray or blue.

These kids usually play against each other in tournaments as well. The age group here is as young as 8 and as old as 12 but most of these boys picked up a golf club before they were 2 years old and are playing scratch golf. Both sides anticipate a battle.

“All of these kids are so good and it’s not an easy battle. You have to fight. You have to play good to win, and it’s not easy,” team Georgia golfer Kipp Madison said.

Competition aside, the real benefit here is the growth of the game and the growth that each of these kids gets to experience through their sport.

“I love how you get to meet really cool people like a few years ago when I went to the World Championship, I met like 6 kids from India, Brazil. It’s really fun. You just get to meet a ton of people,” Team South Carolina’s Connor Wolfe said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.