Uptick in S.C. COVID-19 cases could be fall surge, experts warn

Coronavirus
Coronavirus
By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Health officials say South Carolina may be entering a fall surge as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Palmetto State, particularly in the Upstate.

“This uptick is not unique to South Carolina as cases are climbing nationally and in other countries,” a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control stated.

At the end of October, there were nearly 100,000 cases reported in one day in the United States, setting new daily case records, according to health officials.

According to DHEC, several key indictors in South Carolina have trended upward since August, including:

  • Daily rate of cases per 100,000
  • Percent positive
  • Hospitalizations due to COVID-19
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators

As of Wednesday, 171,642 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, and 3,728 have died.

“The resurgence of cases and hospitalizations could have a profound impact on healthcare systems, the economy, and school and university operations. Public health experts are calling on residents to act now by rededicating themselves to the daily precautions that help prevent spread of this deadly virus,” DHEC said in the release.

Health officials continue to encourage South Carolinians to commit to the daily actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for protecting themselves and others from COVID-19, which include:

  • Consistent and correct use of masks
  • Social distancing
  • Routine testing
  • Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette
  • Frequent cleaning and disinfection

Additionally, it’s recommended that everyone six months and older get the flu shot, with experts stating this year’s flu shot could be “the most important flu shot of your life.”

