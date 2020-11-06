Two injured in shooting near Stoney-Gallman Townhomes

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Public Safety Department responded to a shooting incident at the Stoney-Gallman Townhomes, near the intersection of Barnwell Avenue/Sumter Street.

According to officials, one male and one female were injured during the assault that occurred around 8:30 p.m. this evening. Both victims were reportedly outside when the assault took place. They were transported by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspects identified at this time, however, officials say the assailant(s) may have been passengers in a newer model gray Chevrolet Tahoe and or a white Nissan Armada.

No other details can be provided at this time. We will have more on this as it develops.

