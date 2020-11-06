Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape a Biden presidency

ATLANTA - The outcome in several contested states will determine whether Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump.

But if the Democratic challenger wins, the ambitions of a Biden presidency could well come down to Georgia.

This newfound battleground, long a Republican stronghold, appears poised for twin runoffs on Jan. 5 to settle which party will control the Senate.

Democrat Jon Ossoff appears set to challenge Republican Sen. David Perdue, while Democrat Raphael Warnock will challenge Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The outcomes mean the difference between a Democratic majority at least giving a President Biden up-or-down votes on his top priorities or a Republican majority led by Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell confounding a Biden White House at every turn.

The possibility of a runoff between Ossoff and Perdue came as mail-in ballots were counted. Early on in the election-night count of votes cast Tuesday, it appeared Perdue had won.

However, in the hours and days that have followed, the mail-in ballots are being counted -- and they are favoring Democrats. As Ossoff gained a higher percentage of votes Thursday, Perdue was pushed down into the 50 percent range.

WCTV is teaming with stations across Georgia to host a debate between Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue (right) and his challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff (left). (AP)

In Georgia, a candidate must win more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

“When a runoff is called and held in January, Georgians are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists. Georgians are sick and tired of the endless failure, incompetence, and corruption of Senator Perdue and Donald Trump,” Ossoff’s campaign manager Ellen Foster said in a statement.

Perdue sent out a statement Thursday morning, sounding confident that he would still prevail as the count of the Nov. 3 election continued. Still, the campaign also spoke of the possibility that a runoff was still not off the table.

“If overtime is required when all of the votes have been counted, we’re ready, and we will win. It is clear that more Georgians believe that David Perdue’s positive vision for the future direction of our country is better than Chuck Schumer’s radical, socialist agenda. There’s only one candidate in this race who has ever lost a runoff, and it isn’t David Perdue,” the statement said.

From left: The Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (WRDW)

Meanwhile, a runoff between Loeffler and Warnock has been in the cards since election night, when Loeffler defeated an opponent from her right flank in Rep. Doug Collins.

“We are gonna continue to fight for communities safe, to make sure everyone lives their dreams. Fight with us to keep the Senate in Republican hands,” Loeffler told supporters Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Warnock told supporters: “They cannot lead us so they will seek to divide us. I submit to you that we are all we’ve got. So while they try to tear me down, I am going to be doing everything I can to lift the people of Georgia up.”

