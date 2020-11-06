Traffic officials prep for a busy Master week despite no patrons

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington Road is usually bus around the 6 p.m. hour, but with the Masters tournament planning to end around that time, Augusta Traffic Engineering is prepping for a busy week.

Things are starting to change around Augusta National. The media lots are filling up with TV trucks, and even the billboards are getting a makeover.

“We always spruce up this time of year. But we are sprucing up a little extra for the Masters,” Henry Scheer said.

Scheer owns TBonz on Washington Road, a usual favorite for dining patrons. He is expecting some business from the past.

“We’ve gotten calls from some of our regular customers who’ve been coming for the last 30 years,” Scheer said.

Sure, the crowds won’t be anywhere near the same this time around, but TBonz is hoping the tournament ending much earlier each day will give them a boost.

“We definitely think that the dinner crowd will be earlier. We think it will be a little bit better,” Scheer said.

But the tournament ending early each day will be a different story for traffic.

“A lot of people will be leaving about the same time as everyone is going home,” John Ussery said.

Ussery with Richmond County Traffic Engineering says they are putting in place their “Masters light” traffic plan. They are expecting several thousands of people in and out of Augusta National each day.

“You will see additional signage. You’ll see those big changeable message boards that have messages on them,” Ussery said.

You can expect to see some traffic cones too, and a police officer at a new roundabout on Berckmans Road.

“Expect some delays, expect traffic to be heavier and just be patient,” Ussery said.

Augusta traffic engineering says the morning traffic should be normal, and most people heading in for the tournament will be going in very early.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.