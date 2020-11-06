Advertisement

Time is running out for you to fix a ballot problem in Georgia

By Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day for Georgia voters to try to fix a rejected absentee ballot.

There are two places online you can find out if your ballot was rejected.

The first is through the Georgia My Voter Page. You have to login and then click the absentee ballot status button.

If you sent a ballot by mail or dropped one off, you can also check on https://ballottrax.net/voter, which is an official ballot tracking website.

You can reach out to the county elections office to try and fix it.

