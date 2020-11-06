Three Columbia County schools play first GHSA flag football games

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GHSA is constantly adding new sports. Recently we saw e-sports be recognized as a competitive sport and now flag football has come to Columbia County. This is something a lot of girls have had an interest in, and understandably, there’s a lot of excitement for it among the players.

“I’ve always been interested in college football. Big Georgia fan, been watching since I was little. And I’ve always loved playing with my dad in the backyard. And so I always wanted to be a football player on the boys team but that was never an option, until now, so I’m pretty pumped,” said Lakeside senior Charlotte Wells.

“There’s so much excitement between the girls and the environment is just amazing. I would probably say the most unique thing for me was that it was a whole different environment than any athletic team you’ve ever been on,” said Greenbrier Junior Jessica Costain.

Costain also appreciated having a chance to be able to play what could be seen as a boys sport competitively, and added that she felt it leveled the playing field between genders.

Lakeside, Greenbrier, Evans, Harlem, and Grovetown all have flag football programs. This is a varsity sport and has a state championship as well. The Wolfpack crowd was loud, rowdy, and helped amplify the environment for the area’s first official flag football contest.

The teams play continuous, 20 minute halves with the only stoppages coming inside of the 1 minute mark and timeouts. The field isn’t as wide as a standard football field, and is also shorter.

