SRS sees 20 more cases of COVID-19 in a week

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah River Site this week saw an increase of 20 COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

As of Friday morning, SRS had confirmed a cumulative total of 639 cases of COVID-19. Spokeswoman Amy Boyette said 603 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work.

A week earlier on Oct. 30, SRS reported there had been 619 cases.

With a workforce of 11,000 and an area spanning 310 square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, SRS is a U.S. Department of Energy complex that deals with nuclear materials for the national defense.

