Snedeker takes Houston Open lead; Johnson and fans return

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandt Snedeker found a lot of fairways and greens at difficult Memorial Park, top-ranked Dustin Johnson returned from the coronavirus, and fans were back, too, Thursday at the Houston Open.

Snedeker shot a 5-under 65 in the afternoon to take a two-stroke lead in the last event before the Masters.

He’s one of 37 players in the field this week set to play at Augusta National. The tournament — at public Memorial Park for the first time since 1963 — is limiting ticket sales to 2,000 a day.

It’s the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since The Players Championship on March 12. Jason Day was tied for second with Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis.

