S.C. mother gets 40 years in prison for killing 2 newborns

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach woman convicted of throwing her two newborns in the trash, which ultimately led to their deaths, learned her fate this week.

Alyssa Dayvault, 32, was convicted on two counts of homicide by child abuse last month.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John sentenced Dayvault to 40 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The parole structure, it’s considered a no parole offense, which means it’s a day for day sentence in South Carolina,” said Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson, who prosecuted the case.

Dayvault cried as she addressed the court during the proceedings on Thursday, apologizing to her family and acknowledging she “made a horrible mistake.”

“I just wanted to apologize to my family, especially to my daughters,” said Dayvault. “I hope that one day, they’ll be able to forgive me for what I’ve done. I especially want to apologize to the Matechens. I never meant to do anything, I never harmed anyone, I made a horrible mistake with my actions and how I handled this,” Dayvault said in court.

Hixson talked with the family after the hearing.

“As you can imagine, it’s sorrow and joy, it’s all over the place,” said Hixson. “It’s over. We know how the story is going to end now, but I think everybody wishes they could have been there to do something.”

Hixson said he’s used to handling murder cases, so being on a case involving two newborns comes with a different challenge and message.

“The element of proof that we had to prove is not the intentional act of killing, it’s the abuse or neglect of a newborn,” said Hixson. “You don’t have to do that. Don’t do that. Ask for help, and people will help you.”

The defendant failed to show up for her trial on Oct. 15 when she was found guilty, and her sentence was sealed until she appeared Thursday.

Dayvault turned herself in after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

John said Thursday Dayvault’s sentence had nothing to do with the fact that she was a no-show, reiterating the sentence was based on the facts and evidence presented at trial.

He declined to lessen the sentence in any way.

Prosecutors said Dayvault admitted to law enforcement that she had a baby girl in November 2017 and a baby boy in December 2018.

She reportedly had life-threatening complications after the second birth and was forced to seek medical attention and that was when the pregnancies were discovered, according to information from the solicitor’s office.

Dayvault initially denied being pregnant but after being confronted with medical evidence, she admitted she gave birth at home, and that both babies were alive and breathing after birth, according to the solicitor’s office. She said she threw the babies in a waste receptacle at her home.

