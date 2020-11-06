SC Gov. McMaster suspends Bamberg County Council Chairman charged with sex crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order suspending a Bamberg County Councilman arrested in September on various sex crimes.

Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree, Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor, two counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Assault and Battery 1st Degree, and two counts of Dissemination of Obscene Material.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

McMaster’s office says this action came to pass because Kinard was indicted on these charges by the Grand Jury on Nov. 5.

The indictments allow McMaster, by state law, to suspend an elected official indicted on crimes of “moral turpitude.”

Kinard will be suspended from office until he is convicted or acquitted.

