Richmond County School Superintendent positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System confirmed that superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw has tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving test results today.

Bradshaw will follow CDC and Georgia Department of Health protocol to quarantine and will work remotely for 10 days. He reminds the community, parents and students to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.

“Let’s be cautious and remember to wear a mask, wash our hands and practice social distancing. The virus is invisible, but it is still here,” he said in the release.

After notifying Board Members, Dr. Bradshaw sent the following message to other RCSS Employees:

"Today, I received results confirming that I have tested positive for coronavirus. Fortunately, I am experiencing mild symptoms and fatigue and will work from home while following the current CDC and Georgia Department of Health Guidelines to quarantine for 10 days.

As we collaborate to address the challenges the virus presents in the learning environment, please continue to follow public health guidance with the same vigilance as the first days back to school. Be cautious and take the action steps recommended to keep yourself and others safe. Wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance!

I am proud of the work we have done to provide options for our families and open our schools. Our work continues. Our students and colleagues are counting on each of us to do our part to make it through these unprecedented times. Remember to self-screen daily and pay attention to even the mildest symptoms. If you are sick, stay home. If you have had contact with a known positive case or are waiting for test results, stay at home.

If you have questions about coronavirus or our process for contact tracing and notification, please ask your supervisor. Thank you for all you do to support our students! We will get through this together!

On behalf of the Richmond County Board of Education, Board President Jimmy Atkins also provided the following statement, “Dr. Bradshaw’s health is our highest priority. We will keep him and his family in our prayers.”

