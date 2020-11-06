Advertisement

Rhule: McCaffrey expected to play vs. Chiefs barring setback

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores ahead of Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said barring a setback he expects running back Christian McCaffrey to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

McCaffrey, who has missed the past six games with a high ankle sprain, practiced for the second straight day Thursday.

Rhule said McCaffrey looked “fresh and fast at practice” and responded well after participating in his first padded practice since Week 2 on Wednesday.

